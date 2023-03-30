“Baltic Power” offshore wind launch by 2026: a case study of successes and uncertainties

At a discussion between representatives of Baltic Power (current favourites in the race to develop Baltic offshore wind capacity), the European Commission, WindEurope and Danish turbine supplier Vestas on March 27, there was much to celebrate. Concrete numbers from concrete projects provided clear evidence that, at least on the Polish tranche of the Baltic, there will be a significant increase in generation capacity before the end of the decade. However, permitting problems – especially lengthy environmental clearances – as well as questions over the ability of European suppliers to compete, mean we could well be looking at the early part of the 2030s before much more comes online. And turbines, as well as other key components of the supply chain, could increasingly be sourced elsewhere.

Speakers

Representing Canada – Ambassador Ailish Campbell

Representing Poland – Deputy Ambassador Arkadiusz Plucinski

For the European Commission – Mechthild Woersdoerfer, Deputy Director General, DG ENER

For WindEurope – Malgosia Bartosik, Deputy CEO

For Vestas (preferred supplier of the Baltic Power project) – Wadia Fruergaard, Head of Offshore and Supply Chain Policy

The Baltic Power project was presented by Jaroslaw Broda, Member of the Board

Opening remarks

The meeting was opened by the EU’s Canadian Ambassador Ailish Campbell who said

“Canada is committed to helping provide a secure, reliable, trusted supply chain for renewables roll-out through class-leaders like Northland Power (co-owners of the Baltic Power project alongside Orlen) in the area of offshore wind. This is especially in the EU where Northland Power enjoys most of its activities outside Canada by partnering on projects such as Poland’s Baltic Power initiative.”

Deputy Ambassador Arkadiusz Plucinski was present too and told the meeting that “today’s announcement proves the ambition that exists in this region. When it comes to overcoming the challenges under discussion such as permitting, I’m encouraged to say that the Ministry of Climate and Energy always takes a pragmatic approach in Poland. Whilst there is a very busy schedule ahead we are all motivated to implement the streamlining following current negotiations”

Deputy Director General Mechthild Woersdorfer of DG ENER opened with some good news when she reminded us that “2022 was a record year in Europe for wind and solar with 46% and 47% more, respectively, of each compared to 2021 but we still need to accelerate. We need to double that to get where we want to by 2030”

The Baltic Power project at a glance

Capacity: 1.2GW

First discussions: 2021

Expected online: 2026

Ownership: 51% Orlen, 49% Northland Power

Specifications: 15MW single turbine capacity

Foundation type – monopiles

Operational lifetime: 25-30 yrs

Water depth – 25-30m

Transmission technology – HVAC

Offshore substations – 2

Onshore substations – 1

1.2 GW makes a very significant boost to the regions ambitions and is good news for all parties to the Marienborg Declaration made last August. Under the declaration we hope to see almost 20GW of capacity on the Baltic by 2030 – up from just 2-3GW currently. But, as everyone agreed on Monday, acceleration is not fast enough and last year was very disappointing in terms of final investment decisions (FiDs). Malgosia Bartosik, Deputy CEO at WindEurope highlighted that, in the last 15 months, there was just one offshore FiD, namely the EnBW 960MW offshore wind farm in Germany. Two of the main factors in the poor performance being uncertainty around the new market design and high inflation, according to Bartosik.

We then discussed the key remaining challenges highlighted by the Baltic Power project:

Permitting

RePOWEREU has definitely helped with reducing permitting delays, according to Baltic Power, but permitting is still the biggest single threat to hitting the 2030 target. The permitting process can be as short as 5 years but 10 years is not uncommon and even the 5.9GW of first phase offshore wind projects in Poland – even with all the necessary signatures from Baltic Power and PGE and final investment decisions (FiDs) taken this year – is not guaranteed to happen before 2030.

“The Commission’s proposals to speed up permitting for wind and solar are part of the RED negotiations which are very close to being finalised. With Parliament’s agreement, they should be in place soon” – Mechthild Woersdoerfer, Deputy Director General, DG ENER

Infrastructure and bottlenecks

Ports, storage, grid digitalisation and connections all need as much investment as possible so as not to cause unnecessary bottlenecks that hold up an already difficult process. Wadia Fruergaard, Head of Offshore and Supply Chain Policy at VESTAS stressed that instead of focusing on innovation, public funds should reflect the fact that the know-how is already here. Instead of a first-of-kind emphasis, funds would be better deployed in straight-forward scaling-up activities. “It will take us two years to build a factory but port infrastructure takes more like seven” said Fruergaard as an example of where funds should be directed.

“It will take us two years to build a factory but port infrastructure takes more like seven. This is where Innovation Fund resources must go” – Wadia Fruergaard, Head of Offshore and Supply Chain Policy, Vestas

Financing

Initial CAPEX is a real challenge. Whilst Baltic Power is independently funded, it is only after lengthy discussions of almost two years that a contract-for-difference (CfD) was secured with the EU (and agreed by Polish authorities) that they are on track. But this is not always the case.

To help other possible project developers the EU has many schemes that can help bridge the gap at the beginning, before going live when first revenues are possible. Developers can apply for a wide-range of loan facilities such as the Innovation Fund, Horizon Fund, Recovery Fund, Cohesion Fund, Modernisation Fund amongst others – around “30% of the combined value of these funds is reserved for green transition investments,” according to Woersdoerfer.

“We are actively promoting PPAs and 2-way CfDs within the reformed EMD but Member States don’t have to wait – they can already go for it” – Mechthild Woersdoerfer, DG ENER Deputy Director General

Global competition putting severe strain on European supply chain

Wadia Fruergaard, who’s company VESTAS is a leading light in the manufacture and installation of wind turbines, voiced concern that their service is in danger of being treated like a common commodity. This means VESTAS, and equivalents like Siemens Gamesa, take a lot of the cost pressure resulting from the ultra-competitive auction process where negative bids are par for the course despite the current energy crisis and resulting high-prices (Baltic Power’s strike price under their CfD is only approximately EUR70/MWh).

While you might sympathise, this is just global economic reality. Developers like Baltic Power, assessing the long-term risks, realise that the upward trend in demand (mass electrification and smart grid development will lead to a 50% increase in consumption by 2050) protects them one side, a CfD can help on the other and when it comes to operational costs, international competition is a benefit.

When asked what can be done to support local manufacturing in this sector Mechthild Woersdorfer pointed to the Net-Zero Industry Act “[which] is designed to support Europe’s businesses but you also have to look at, for example, the Critical Raw Materials Act adopted last week, to see that international trade is fundamental to our transition – there’s no other way.”

But an uneven global playing field is a problem. If lower offers come in on the back of lower wages or an absence of cross-border carbon accounting (coupled with certification challenges cross border), then international trade can be very unfair to say the least. For example, Broda explained that if materials, such as the steel needed for foundations, come in from companies outside the EU, they are not subject to instruments like the EU ETS market. Efforts to mobilise green steel production and supply at competitive prices here in Europe, which is far more transparent, must rely on the ETS/Taxonomy matrix to do its job if they are to bear fruit.

“Foreign suppliers are far cheaper. So much so that shipping costs are irrelevant. They are not just 10 or 20% cheaper. It’s more like half” – Jaroslaw Broda, Baltic Power

But this may not mean a “no” for local suppliers. Baltic Power has decided to pursue a deal with VESTAS. “It’s not just about cost,” said Broda. “You have to look at the whole picture. What is going on in Ukraine, for example, has certainly had an effect. There are geo-political risks that have to be taken into account too. We don’t have that with VESTAS”.

But things are moving constantly and the reality is that Baltic Power, and other Offshore Wind project developers, don’t have to commit to any one partner at the start – and possibly not for years into the development lifecycle. For example, even though the Baltic Power project is very advanced – they obtained the CfD and locations and other core hurdles have already been crossed off – a final investment decision is still to come.

Made in Europe?

All these factors threaten one of the most attractive aspects of this exciting project. The manufacturing base that VESTAS has committed to on the back of their discussions with Baltic Power means close to a thousand new skilled jobs for the region. WindEurope’s Bartosik confirmed the potential job creation when she stated that “The European offshore industry employs 77,000 people currently but we will need 250,000 to meet the 2030 ambitions”.

“The Green Deal industrial plan, tabled last week, so far falls short of what is needed. The EU today has 200 GW of wind but that needs to double, to 440 GW, by 2030 meaning the wind supply chain needs to deliver on 31GW a year” – Malgosia Bartosik, WindEurope Deputy CEO

This would be just the ticket for a Just Transition from a fossil-fuel based economy as in Poland. Without it, it will be hard for politicians to sell the Transition to sceptical voters.

If manufacture happens here – on the doorstep of those whose livelihoods are threatened by the Transition – then talk of Offshore Wind will be more popular with voters who deserve an answer to the question “what will we do instead?” if they are to get behind the EU and Poland’s decarbonisation plans. What will happen to all the towns in regions affected is tough to answer. When proposing to wind down coal-fired power (as well as the mines that supply the coal), politicians have to have an upside before they can sell it.

The flip-side of this is that VESTAS and others can always manufacture elsewhere. They don’t have to invest in Europe. In fact, for example, they already have a Chinese operation.

“The European offshore industry contributes €7.5bn to the EU’s GDP (2019). Every new offshore wind turbine in the EU gives €15M to the economy” – Malgosia Bartosik, WindEurope Deputy CEO

Conclusion

Baltic Power’s project is just what Europe needs. This is the Transition in action, and it is great to see Poland cracking on with their decarbonisation plan. Between Baltic Power and PGE Polska alone, there is every reason to believe the Marienborg Declaration will be honoured, despite the remaining challenges. And these and other projects around the Baltic and North Sea will go ahead for sure, taking us up to more than 400GW in the Baltic alone by 2050.

The difficulties faced by the Offshore Wind industry that were discussed such as permitting and local manufacture/supply will not prevent the implementation of the Transition, but timelines may be longer than hoped for. And even if European manufacturer names appear on the hubs of every wind turbine on the Baltic, closer inspection will probably reveal it’s not all “Made in Europe”. In that case, that’s the question businesses and politicians will have to answer if the Transition is going to be ‘Just’ enough for everyone in Europe.

***

Matthew James is Managing Director at Energy Post