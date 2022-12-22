Christmas Break 2022

We’re taking our Christmas break! Just a little note to inform you that we’ve had another great year, with readership up 150% – our biggest yearly rise ever. So we’re confident next year, which is our tenth anniversary, will be even better.

On top of that, with a bigger team, we will kick off our first ever annual event in June, held in Brussels: H2R – on the development of renewable gases. The event will look at Hydrogen, Biomethane and other important sustainable and/or green gases. Subscribers to our newsletter will already know the details.

We are proud to continue serving the energy sector by offering excellent independent content to an influential, knowledgeable audience of energy professionals, policy-makers and academics. To all our readers, have a great break and see you in January.