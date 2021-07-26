Summer break! See you in September

As always, Energy Post thanks all of our readers and expert contributors for another great first half of the year.

We are running important online panel events every month (3 in February made that month particularly busy) and are planning many more, so do get in touch if you have suggestions, can bring expert knowledge to our panels, or are interested in sponsoring.

Our readers continue to share our articles widely on social media, which is one of the reasons our traffic continues to rise.

As COP26 approaches, and floods and wildfires wake up the mainstream media, politicians and the wider public to climate change and the energy transition, the next six months will be even busier.

Energy Post is here to make sure the voices of energy professionals, policy makers and expert analysts continue to focus on the issues that really matter.

We are a completely independent voice in the energy media and are grateful for your continued support. Have a great holiday and see you in September.

Arasan Aruliah, Editor