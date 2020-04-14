Beyond pilots: scaling up energy innovation in cities

THE SMART GRID POTENTIAL

Smart grids are the key enabler of the transition to a low-carbon economy facilitating two-way communication between producers and users based on real time data.

A digitalised and decentralised grid is capable to operate the electricity distribution in a smart way, avoiding blackouts, reducing losses and releasing the innovation potential of new low-carbon technologies at scale such as electric vehicles and energy storage.

Energy is delivered where and when is required by coordinating the distributed energy resources, transport, storage and consumption. Additionally, smart grids empower prosumers to play an active role within this new complex energy system delivering large volume of green energy and demand-flexibility.