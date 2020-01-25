First Impact Report out now – Concerted Action Energy Efficiency Directive

The report can be downloaded from this URL: https://www.ca-eed.eu/Outcomes/Impact-report

What is CA EED?

The Concerted Action (CA) was initially launched in spring of 2008 in support the implementation of the Energy Services Directive (ESD), which later became the Directive on Energy Efficiency (EED). The work carried out within the CA revealed the wide difference in the energy efficiency measures across Europe and a clear need for the exchange of information between Member States.

The Concerted Action (CA) for the EED provides a structured framework for the exchange of information between the 28 Member States plus Norway during their implementation of the Directive. Each Member State shares its knowledge and experience, and draws on that of others, in order to adopt the most successful approaches towards implementing the Directive and avoid pitfalls highlighted by others.

During the Concerted Action (CA), work is structured around fourteen “Expert Areas”. These Expert Areas cover the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). Topics of discussion and evaluation for each working group event are proposed by participating Member States with input from the Management Team and the European Commission.

The CA EED is financed under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and builds upon the work of the first Concerted Actions (CA ESD/EED).

What happens within the CA EED activities?

The work carried out within the CA EED is designed to meet the needs of EED implementing organisations. One of the main activities is the organisation of Plenary Meetings, two-day meetings spread over the duration of the action. Together with study visits and in-depth workshops, the events programme is set to be a busy one in 2020.

The objectives of the Working Group sessions at Plenary Meetings are to identify:

Good practice examples

Opportunities for cooperation

Areas for potential convergence

Topics for further investigation and in-depth analysis.

The next Plenary Meeting will take place in Berlin in March 2020.