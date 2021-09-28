Increasing energy efficiency in SMEs for a clean energy transition: 7 projects provide guidelines and good practices

Energy efficiency is one of the basic pillars of the European sustainability agenda that will help the EU to achieve its energy transition and climate change objectives anchored in Article 8 of the EED. Energy efficiency not only allows companies to be more competitive economically, but also enables the EU to proceed boldly towards the 2030 targets for energy efficiency (32.5% improvement in energy efficiency) and the ‘Fit for 55 Package’ under the European Green Deal.

The event targets SMEs, representing 99% of European companies and responsible for approximately 13% of the total EU energy demand, as well as stakeholders involved in the energy transition, such as policy makers, financial institutions, ESCOs, academia/research institutions, energy professionals and experts.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have a high untapped energy saving potential which can be unlocked by overcoming structural, market and financial barriers such as a limited workforce, technical and financial capacity needed to carry out energy audits and the implementation of energy-efficient and cost-effective measures. To date, studies estimate that only 25% of SMEs in Europe have undertaken an energy audit.

This session is focused on the efficient energy use in SMEs around Europe and how they can contribute to a sustainable future. By sharing the actions, experiences, and outcomes of the H2020 funded projects DEESME, E2DRIVER, ICCEE, INNOVEAS, SMEmPOWER, SPEEDIER and Triple-A, the session presents a debate on the challenges, opportunities, new forms of actions and regulations to enhance the role of SMEs in energy transition.

Participants will hear about available services, tools and policies that can unlock considerable amounts of energy/cost savings and assist in achieving emission targets.

This session focuses on three key aspects of energy efficiency improvements in SMEs around Europe:

Barriers and opportunities in implementing energy efficiency solutions,

Best practices and case studies, such as trainings, tools, services etc.,

Policies to enhance the implementation of energy efficiency measures in SMEs in the upcoming years.

For more information, visit http://iccee.eu/events/mid-term-conference-towards-a-decarbonized-europe-increasing-energy-efficiency-in-smes-for-a-clean-energy-transition/