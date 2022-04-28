Rotterdam’s World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition: 3,000+ attendees, 120+ businesses, 9-11 May

The World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition will open its doors to over 3,500 industry professionals on 9-11 May in Rotterdam where more than 120 leading hydrogen companies will be showcasing their technologies, applications and solutions at the city’s largest arena, the Rotterdam Ahoy. The anticipated meeting is the first large-scale hydrogen-focused event to take place following the pandemic in Rotterdam, a city recognised for its advances towards sustainability and its clear ambition to become Europe’s Hydrogen Hub. Details of registration are given below. [Promoted by the Sustainable Energy Council]

Hydrogen promises to be a game-changer for the energy transition, as an essential energy carrier and feedstock enabling the decarbonisation of the most polluting sectors of the economy which can’t be electrified. The urgency of climate change as well as the recent energy crisis has reaffirmed the importance of renewables and hydrogen in establishing a secure energy future.

World Hydrogen 2022 is hosted in partnership with the Province of Zuid Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam. Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam said: “Rotterdam’s existing ecosystem of hydrogen off-takers, its existing tank terminals, its world class companies, its international network and its ambitious plans and proven track record of developing world-class facilities, will work as an accelerator for hydrogen activities. The annual summit and exhibition about actual developments is a logical addition to this.”

Free to attend for trade visitors, the World Hydrogen 2022 Exhibition will gather a wide range of industry sectors to meet, collaborate and learn how hydrogen can transform industries to bring them in line with Net Zero commitments at an accelerated pace.

The open stage on the Exhibition floor dubbed the “H2 Tech Series powered by bp” will feature back-to-back presentations from experts in their field, demonstrating key technical and commercial advances as well as answering questions from the industry who are keen to know where the opportunities lie in this fast-growing area of the energy transition.

Visitors will be able to experience a “Hydrogen in Action Zone” displaying machines, trucks, planes and refuelling stations in an area entirely powered by a CMB.TECH zero-emissions hydrogen generator, capable of saving up to 1 tonne of CO2 per day (24-hour operation), compared to the equivalent standard diesel genset.

Chris Hugall Managing Director at Sustainable Energy Council said: “There’s never been greater urgency to decarbonise across sectors and deliver on the energy transition. World Hydrogen 2022 is the one-stop platform for hydrogen business, policy and finance to build key relationships and consolidate the energy market of the future.”

About World Hydrogen 2022 Summit & Exhibition:

The event is now in its 3rd edition. Produced by the Sustainable Energy Council, in partnership with the Province of Zuid-Holland, the City of Rotterdam and the Port of Rotterdam Authority, it will gather 3,000 attendees from across the global energy value chain. Featuring a world-class exhibition, strategic summit, technical sessions, site visits, the World Hydrogen Awards and 3 days of continuous networking. The event is sponsored by an array of organisations leading current hydrogen projects world-wide, including: Smartenergy, bp, Shell, Adnoc, Uniper, Linde, Green Hydrogen Systems, Repsol, Deloitte, Queensland Government Australia, British Embassy The Hague, Department For International Trade UK, BOSS Energy, Chiyoda Corporation, DTEK, Atlas Copco, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hyvia, Austrade and S&P Global Platts. For more information visit https://www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/

About the Province of Zuid-Holland

The province of Zuid-Holland is one of Europe’s top regions in terms of economic and social potential: an innovative metropolitan delta, comprising of mainport Rotterdam, greenports, knowledge-intensive businesses, universities and knowledge institutes, as well as highly populated urbans and rural areas. In order to achieve our climate targets, there will be need for hydrogen. Hydrogen will be the new essential energy carrier and feedstock for decarbonising industry and creating a new green industry. Together with partners, the province of Zuid Holland is working on an integral value chain for Zuid-Holland as Europe’s Hydrogen Hub. Cooperation across national borders is an important requirement to complete the necessary energy transition and we welcome interest to work together.

About the City of Rotterdam

The City of Rotterdam is the governing body of the second-largest city in the Netherlands. Our ambition is to make Rotterdam a sustainable, healthy and green city with a thriving and innovative economy. We work on these challenges with citizens, businesses, knowledge partners and other governmental parties, focusing on four overlapping themes: energy transition, circular, climate adaptation and clean air. Hydrogen is a key part of our ambitions; we support the regional plans to develop Rotterdam into Europe’s Hydrogen Hub.

About the Port of Rotterdam

The aim of the Port of Rotterdam Authority is to strengthen the competitive position of the port of Rotterdam as a logistics hub and a world-class industrial complex in terms of both size and quality. The Port Authority is able and willing to make an impact and so it is focusing on accelerating sustainability in the port and it is a partner in the digitalisation of the port and logistics chains. The Port Authority’s core tasks are the sustainable development, management and operation of the port, the maintenance of the smooth and safe handling of shipping and supporting the future-resilience of the port of Rotterdam.

About the Sustainable Energy Council

The Sustainable Energy Council is the world-leading business council, events producer and training provider for the sustainable energy and infrastructure industries. Our close relationships with 60+ Governments worldwide, as well as an extensive network of industry stakeholders, make us the trusted partner of choice for the global sustainable energy industry. More information https://www.sustainableenergycouncil.com/

