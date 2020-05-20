Energy Post panel discussion – Cross-Border Capacity [VIDEO]

Whilst renewable generation continues to grow, cross-border capacity fails to keep up. On May 19, 2020, Energy Post hosted a unique panel qualified to discuss the issue and shed some light on how we got here and what the options might be going forward. The discussion was moderated by Erik Rakhou – alternate member of the ACER board of appeal and consultant at Baringa. Representing the European Commission was Florian Ermacora and for independent, expert scrutiny, he was joined by Professor Machiel Mulder of University of Groningen’s faculty for energy economics. Also present were Aurélie Beauvais, policy director at SolarPower Europe and Paul Giesbertz of Statkraft Markets. The discussion was sponsored by Ampacimon who were represented by their CEO, Frédéric Vassort. Ampacimon are suppliers of the smartgrid solution DYNAMIC LINE RATING designed to ensure TSOs and DSOs can make use of actual, rather than nominal, capacity in our existing electricity networks. You can read more about that here

For some background, you may want to read Professor Mulder’s excellent article on the topic “Regulatory challenges to Cross-Border Trade“. Otherwise you can go straight ahead and watch the discussion as it appeared live below

Useful bookmarks Moderator’s introduction: 1’29” Florian Ermacora – 5’42”

Prof. Machiel Mulder – 12’00”

Aurélie Beauvais – 18’08”

Frédéric Vassort – 25’20”

Q and A – 39'45" Moderator's closing remarks – 1hr18'50" Thanks to our panel: European Commission – FLORIAN ERMACORA , DG Energy (Head of Unit B.2) Wholesale Markets – Electricity & Gas

Independent expert – Professor MACHIEL MULDER, Energy Regulation, Groningen University and CEER

Voice of Solar – AURELIE BEAUVAIS , Policy Director and CEO ad interim, SolarPower Europe

Voice of Smartgrids – FREDERIC VASSORT , CEO Ampacimon (DLR technology)

Voice of wind generation – PAUL GIESBERTZ, Head Advisor Market Policies & Regulatory Affairs , Statkraft

Moderator – ERIK RAKHOU, alternate member ACER Board of Appeal and Managing Consultant, Baringa

During the discussion, we asked the attendees (not panel or hosts!) the following question at the beginning and again at the end of the discussion: Should Member States push for investment in more cross-border infrastructure even while current infrastructure is underused?

At first time of asking the result was:

And then, after the discussion the result was:

