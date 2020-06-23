Will the Just Transition Fund deliver the Green Deal? [VIDEO]

Last week 390 Energy Post readers registered for our latest online panel discussion sponsored by PGE Poland. Our speakers included Wojciech Dabrowski – President of PGE Poland, Aleksandra Tomczak of the European Commission’s dedicated Green Deal cabinet, Henrike Hahn MEP for the Greens, Corinna Zierold of European trade union IndustriAll and Jerzy Buzek MEP, former Prime Minister of Poland and President of the European Parliament 2009 to 2012. Here is the video including live Q and A with Energy Post readers…

Online discussion video (65 minutes)

Timings:

Wojciech Dabrowski (President PGE): 0’58”

Moderator introduces panel: 09’45”

Aleksandra Tomczak presentation “Just Transition Mechanism”: 11’40”

Jerzy Buzek: 19’10”

Henrike Hahn: 27’10”

Corinna Zierold: 33’03”

Live Question and Answer session: 42″12″

***

Special thanks to Andrei Marcu, founder of ERCST, for moderating the panel discussion.