EU Taxonomy: Gas as a transition fuel needs Green Deal support too

PGE Group is Poland’s largest energy company. Its transformation plan targets a 50% share from renewable generation and an 85% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. By 2050 it intends to have net zero CO2 emissions and provide 100% green energy to its customers. As with all nations around the world, and certainly in the EU, successful transitions depend on capital flows to the right sectors, signposted by policies and support. What does and does not get support is to be defined in the “EU Taxonomy”, a classification system establishing a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities. PGE warns that gas (because of its emissions) and nuclear (safety and environmental concerns) are in danger of being left out of that support. In this article, setting up our panel debate, Pawel Strączyński at PGE Group explains how nations dependent on coal need more gas (and/or nuclear) to replace it in the short to medium term. Renewables, grid upgrades, alternatives to gas (like hydrogen), though they are the ultimate goal, cannot be swapped in like gas can. PGE wants policy makers currently debating the Taxonomy to understand that leaving out gas and nuclear will make the transitions of coal-dependent nations much more expensive and harder to achieve.

[1] Is there a danger that Taxonomy definitions could have a counter-productive effect on related EU Policy emanating from the Green Deal? If so how?

There is no doubt that sustainable finance and the EU Taxonomy as its cornerstone will play a very important role in the transition to a climate neutral economy in 2050. This becomes clear when we look at some numbers: the European Commission estimates that achieving the current 2030 target, a 55% reduction of GHG emissions compared to 1990, will require yearly investments only in the energy system (excluding transport) of at least EUR 400 billion throughout the European Union . More ambitious targets will mean a much larger investment challenge. It is evident that such costs can’t be borne by public funds only , already stretched to their limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And that is where sustainable finance and private funding is entering the game .

[2] How can the Taxonomy affect the energy mix in Poland going forward?

To comply with the EU’s ambitious climate targets Poland needs massive investments , including offshore wind, PVs onshore, storage and highly efficient gas-fired plants that will be gradually replacing coal-fired generation. Not mentioning other pollutants, in the case of Poland, gas-fired plants are a natural way to replace coal-fired generation as it emits about three times less CO2 in comparison to coal .

. This is why Poland also plans to develop nuclear that will replace coal in base-load generation and provide stability to the system to balance a very high share of renewables, as projected in Poland’s Energy Strategy by 2040 adopted recently.

[3] How do we envisage PGE’s portfolio by 2040? What policy factors could affect this?

The new strategy of the PGE Group published in October last year shows our vision to 2050. It presents the Group’s transformation plan and the path to decarbonisation of generation with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. It’s based on three pillars: environmentally friendly energy, modern energy services, and efficient and effective organisation .

. The PGE Group plans to build by 2030 2.5 GW of new capacity in offshore wind farms, 3 GW in photovoltaics and expand its onshore wind farm portfolio by at least 1 GW . These large-scale projects will be accompanied by a complementary energy storage programme of at least 0.8 GW , which will support safe and flexible operation of the power system. And here we are pretty sure we are complying with the Taxonomy.

Paweł Strączyński is the Vice-President for Finance, PGE Group