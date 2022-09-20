Energy Post

INTERVIEW: ANDREA STEGHER Vice President International Gas Union “We need every instrument at our disposal to fight climate change”

Energy Post’s Matthew James talks to Andrea Stegher, Vice-President of the IGU about price caps, security of supply, CCUS, Markets and Renewable Gases ahead of our conference “The Future of Gas” tomorrow and Thursday online from 09:00 to 12:15 both days. You can REGISTER NOW. In the interview, Andrea talks about the importance of cooperation, innovation and above all a need to invest in all the instruments available to fight global warming – especially in the context of a “revival of nuclear and even coal which was not part of projections”. His colleagues from around the industry will continue the discussion tomorrow and Thursday across four high-level sessions. You can register for them all here

 

INTERVIEW

