Coastal town Grande-Synthe took France to court over missed climate targets. How, why and what happens next

Taking your own government to court is an indispensable tool for sticking to our climate goals, says Lucien Chabason at the IDDRI. In November, the French State Council (Conseil d’État) gave an interim judgment largely favourable to the municipality/commune of Grande-Synthe following the government’s implicit refusal to take additional measures to comply with the Paris Climate Agreement. Grande-Synthe sits on the coast by Dunkirk and is at particular risk of flooding. Chabason explains what’s innovative about the judgement: it uses science to conclude that the climate threat is “direct and certain”. It notes that international treaties, in this case the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Climate Agreement, are not sufficient to force France to act. But it uses French and EU climate law to conclude that the government has questions to answer and must respond by mid-February. Chabason goes into the details of the judgement, the relevant laws and policies, and the possible outcomes. No doubt the conclusion of this case will be eagerly awaited by others thinking of doing the same, both inside and outside France.

On November 19, 2020, the French State Council (Conseil d’État) handed down an interim judgment largely favourable to the plaintiffs in the case brought before it by the commune of Grande-Synthe (Nord department, on the outskirts of Dunkirk) following the government’s implicit refusal to take additional measures to comply with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and, in this specific case, to limit the impacts of climate change, particularly the risks of flooding of this coastal commune.1 In this blog post (to be read in parallel with Marta Torre Schaub’s post on the issue), Lucien Chabason first analyses the legal grounds for this decision, then insists on its innovative character linked to the mobilisation of public climate policy instruments.

Legal innovation: climate threat is “direct and certain”

The decision of the State Council is a complete expression of the “control of legality” practiced and perfected by the administrative courts for more than 150 years. The entire tradition and practice of administrative litigation is here put at the service of climate justice.2

This is the case of the interest to act of the plaintiffs, cities and NGOs, in particular the city of Grande-Synthe which, although the future harm is still far away, is recognised because of the inevitability of the climate impact as established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which gives it a direct and certain character, a criterion required by the case law. This is perhaps the truly innovative point of the judgment, since the interest to act is often examined in a restrictive manner.

Using the science

To assess this character, the State Council also relied on data published by the National Observatory on the Effects of Global Warming (ONERC in French), which highlighted the high exposure to climate risk in the Dunkirk region. This illustrates the fruitful relationship between international and national scientific production and the legal approach, with scientific data being used to establish the materiality of the facts and to qualify them legally.

Limits of the judgement

Also classic is the invocation of the principle of the separation of powers, which prohibits the judge from ordering the government to submit bills to Parliament. Thus, in the next phase, if the State Council were to use the injunction to invite the government to take action, it would not be able to do so in the areas covered by the law, which can singularly weaken the scope of a possible injunction.

EU and French law counts. But what about international treaties?

Finally, very classic is also the reasserted position of the State Council concerning the direct applicability or invocability of international treaties, in this case the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Climate Agreement, which are not retained. On the other hand, the State Council indicates that their “stipulations […] must nevertheless be taken into account in the interpretation of the provisions of national law”, in this case the provisions of the 2015 and 2019 energy and climate laws and their implementing decrees. It is therefore European law and national law that are themselves invocable and directly applicable and which are the subject of the attention of the State Council. It is by carrying out a thorough examination of them that the State Council has exercised the legality control of the implicit decisions rejecting the requests of the commune of Grande-Synthe.

The role of France’s National Low Carbon Strategy and the High Climate Council

What is innovative in this case, and paves the way for climate justice, is less the decision itself than the legal provisions embedded in the National Low-Carbon Strategy (SNBC in French), which itself represents a major innovation allowing for real accountability.

Indeed, it is characteristic of these laws (20153 and 2019) to have recalled the objectives of the Paris Agreement and to have translated them into national objectives and strategic form, by setting out a trajectory to be followed accompanied by implementation periods (the carbon budgets) in order to meet the objectives of 2030 (reduction of GHG emissions by 40% compared to 1990) and 2050 (attainment of carbon neutrality). These carbon budgets are adopted by successive decrees that set emission ceilings that can easily be compared to actual annual emissions in order to verify whether the authorities are implementing the law and taking the necessary measures in the event of any deviation.4

Failure to hit emissions targets

In addition, the 2019 law created an independent body, the High Climate Council (HCC), which evaluates the implementation of the SNBC. It was on the basis of its work that the Council of State was able to observe that the emission ceilings of the first carbon budget had been exceeded, that the government had drawn the consequences by adopting the decree of 21 April 2020 which raised the ceiling of the 2nd carbon budget (2019-2023) while maintaining the objectives of the 3rd carbon budget (2024-2028) and by setting a very ambitious target for the 4th and final budget.

This is a kind of “rolling” planning, which postpones the insufficient effort of recent years to the years to come. The Council of State notes that this postponement contrasts with the climatic urgency demonstrated by the IPCC, which led in particular to the acceleration of emission reduction efforts decided by the European Union in preparation for its next nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the UNFCCC COP26 in Glasgow in 2021.

In view of this postponement, the Council of State therefore questions the feasibility of the SNBC’s new trajectory and asks the government to provide additional information on this subject within three months, this additional instruction allowing the parties to produce their analyses.5

By creating bodies such as ONERC and especially the HCC, the French system has considerably facilitated the judge’s task and allowed for real legal accountability, in relevant cases, which one might wish to be generalised.

What happens next?

In the Grande-Synthe case, we are only in the middle of proceedings. In view of the forthcoming supplementary instruction, the State Council will have the choice of rejecting the claims if it is convinced by the government’s arguments, or, conversely, of overturning the government’s implicit decision not to grant the claimants’ requests, or, finally, of accompanying such a decision to cancel an injunction to act.6

Already, the State Council has made it known that it cannot order the government to submit a bill to Parliament. Regarding the regulatory measures to be derived from the SNBC, will it want to proceed by injunction and, if so, how will it do so if it is no longer an act but a climate policy of a multidimensional nature that needs to be strengthened or made more effective?

It should also be recalled that this beginning of climate justice is only possible because France is a State governed by the rule of law in which the principle of legality is applied under the control of independent courts with a litigation mechanism, the recourse for excess of power, which is freely open to civil society (despite some recent restrictions). This right of recourse to the courts is an indispensable complement to the commitments made in the Paris Agreement.7 The Aarhus Convention, with its right of access to justice, and the European Convention on Human Rights and its Article 13 are the guarantors of this in Europe.

If compliance with climate commitments is not assured, at least accountability is there, democratic debate is enriched, and civil society action is facilitated.

Lucien Chabason is a Senior Advisor at the IDDRI

