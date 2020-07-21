fbpx

Energy Post

The best thinkers on energy

Hydrogen, Renewables and Open Borders [VIDEO]

by Leave a Comment

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On July 15th 2020, Energy Post hosted an online panel discussion with Dr. Florian Ermacora (European Commission), Professor Ad van Wijk (TU Delft), Marcel Steinbach (BDEW) and Giulia Branzi (SNAM). At the event, video recording below, readers heard a summary of the proposals for Europe’s new Hydrogen and Sector Integration strategies direct form the Commission, insights from van Wijk on how supply will come as much from outside as from within the EU, a note of caution from trading specialist Steinbach and the TSO view from SNAM, Europe’s largest natural gas infrastructure company and Energy Post’s partner for the event. The discussion was moderated by Erik Rakhou, Baringa Partners and ACER alternate member for the Board of Appeal…

Part one: the presentations

Part two: live Q and A

Event partner: SNAM

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

When you submit your comment, you will not see a confirmation message (unless some fields are empty). Your comment will go into a queue for moderation.

We aim to moderate all comments within 1 business day. Please see our comment policy for more information.

Never miss
an important story

Get our FREE weekly newsletter straight to your inbox