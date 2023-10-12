IRENA’s Innovation Week 2023: Renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors

At the end of September IRENA held a four-day event “Innovation Week 2023: Renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors” in Bonn, Germany. A wide range of speakers discussed tangible solutions to decarbonise energy intensive sectors such as transportation, buildings and industry, informed by first-hand project experiences and supported by insights from IRENA’s in-depth analyses. Topics included direct and indirect electrification, green hydrogen, steel, chemicals, EV batteries, critical materials, demand side management and storage, data driven decision making, sector coupling and more. Cartoonists from Visual Harvesting were there to record the sessions, a very impressive feat of drawing live and in real time to capture the salient discussion points and main messages, which we present below (you’ll need to zoom in on some of the cartoons to see everything). Enjoy!
Day 1: Direct Electrification (Renewable-powered solutions)
High level dialogue: Innovation for the energy transition
Power systems of the future: Infrastructure requirements for widespread electrification
Electrifying road transport
Electrifying heating and cooling in buildings
Day 2: Indirect Electrification (Decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors)
Walking the last mile of the energy transition with green hydrogen
Solutions to decarbonize the iron and steel sector
Solutions to decarbonize the chemical and petrochemical sector
Youth & Innovators Hub
Solutions to decarbonise the shipping and aviation sectors
Grid evolution: Transforming energy landscapes in developing countries and SIDS
Geopolitics of the energy transition: innovation in critical materials
Closing remarks and takeaways
Day 3: Innovation Sessions & Workshops
Demand side management and storage – Case Studies
Enabling data driven decision making – The Energy Innovation Metrics Hub (Mission Innovation)
Meeting of the IRENA Collaborative Framework for High Shares of Renewables
Day 4: Innovation Sessions & Workshops
Cartoons by Visual Harvesting
