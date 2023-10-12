IRENA’s Innovation Week 2023: Renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors

At the end of September IRENA held a four-day event “Innovation Week 2023: Renewable solutions to decarbonise end-use sectors” in Bonn, Germany. A wide range of speakers discussed tangible solutions to decarbonise energy intensive sectors such as transportation, buildings and industry, informed by first-hand project experiences and supported by insights from IRENA’s in-depth analyses. Topics included direct and indirect electrification, green hydrogen, steel, chemicals, EV batteries, critical materials, demand side management and storage, data driven decision making, sector coupling and more. Cartoonists from Visual Harvesting were there to record the sessions, a very impressive feat of drawing live and in real time to capture the salient discussion points and main messages, which we present below (you’ll need to zoom in on some of the cartoons to see everything). Enjoy!

Day 1: Direct Electrification (Renewable-powered solutions)

High level dialogue: Innovation for the energy transition

Power systems of the future: Infrastructure requirements for widespread electrification

Electrifying road transport

Electrifying heating and cooling in buildings

Day 2: Indirect Electrification (Decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors)

Walking the last mile of the energy transition with green hydrogen

Solutions to decarbonize the iron and steel sector

Solutions to decarbonize the chemical and petrochemical sector

Youth & Innovators Hub

Solutions to decarbonise the shipping and aviation sectors

Grid evolution: Transforming energy landscapes in developing countries and SIDS

Geopolitics of the energy transition: innovation in critical materials

Closing remarks and takeaways

Day 3: Innovation Sessions & Workshops

Demand side management and storage – Case Studies

Enabling data driven decision making – The Energy Innovation Metrics Hub (Mission Innovation)

Meeting of the IRENA Collaborative Framework for High Shares of Renewables

Day 4: Innovation Sessions & Workshops

