100% green shipping would add less than 10 cents to the cost of Nike trainers from China

Upcoming EU policies intended to cut shipping emissions would add just a few cents to the cost of goods all the way from China , says an analysis by T&E. Extending carbon pricing to shipping and mandating small amounts of green e-fuel use by 2030 will mean a pair of trainers would cost just €0.003 more, a television €0.03 and a refrigerator up to €0.27 more. It’s because final costs are not very sensitive to fuel costs. The more startling finding by T&E’s analysis is that ambitiously running ships 100% on green hydrogen-based fuels would add less than €0.10 to the price of trainers and up to €8 for a refrigerator. T&E’s study is intended to debunk claims within the industry that such a transition is not affordable and will be rejected by consumers.

Running ships entirely on green hydrogen-based fuels (e-fuels) would add less than €0.10 to the price of a pair of trainers and up to €8 for a refrigerator[1], a new study on the cost of decarbonising European shipping shows. The analysis of shipments from Shenzhen in China to Europe debunks claims by the shipping industry that ambitious measures to green the industry will be prohibitively expensive and cause exorbitant price hikes for consumers.

Faig Abbasov, shipping director at T&E, says “Green shipping would add less than 10 cents to a pair of Nikes. This is a tiny price to pay for cleaning up one of the dirtiest industries on earth. In a year where shipping companies are making bigger profits than Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Netflix combined, it is right to question whether shipping companies are doing enough.”

Shipping: one of the heaviest polluters

The shipping industry is the backbone of global trade. But, to date, the industry has been slow to decarbonise and it remains one of the heaviest polluting industries in the world. A central argument against ambitious green measures is that it would push up prices for consumers.

…but not very sensitive to fuel costs

The study shows that even in the most extreme case of a ship running on 100% green fuels, prices would not rise significantly. That is if wealthy cargo carriers were to pass on the costs to consumers. This reflects the economies of scale in global supply chains that are not hyper sensitive to shipping fuel costs.

Upcoming EU policies

European policymakers, who are currently voting on two key proposals to clean up shipping, should be emboldened by this. The first is a historic extension of the carbon market to shipping which was backed in June in the European Parliament and is now in the hands of national governments. The second is a shipping fuels law which will be voted on in July.

Using the EU’s existing proposal to charge carbon pollution from ships, combined with the proposal to mandate small amounts of green e-fuel use by 2030[2], T&E analysed what effect this would have on container shipping prices and consumer goods coming from China.

In the worst case scenario, cargo companies would face increased transport costs of 1% to 1.7%. However, on an itemised basis, the price of consumer products would barely budge. A pair of trainers would cost just €0.003 more, a television €0.03 and a refrigerator up to €0.27 more.

Faig Abbasov concludes “A decade ago, the only hope of decarbonising shipping was halting global trade itself. Now we have the technology, but what is lacking is a market signal for green hydrogen producers. As a world leader in shipping, the EU should set an ambitious green e-fuel mandate that guarantees hydrogen fuel suppliers a market. Green shipping is possible. It is a question of political will.”

Transport & Environment (T&E) is the European federation of green transport NGOs.

