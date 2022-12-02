What was Europe’s dependence on gas prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

### REGISTER NOW ### for our vitally important 2-panel event “The Energy Crisis and Russian Aggression Against Ukraine – Key Challenges for the Central European Energy Sector”, on Thursday December 8, 13:00 – 17:00 CET (Address: Rue Belliard 40, 1040 Brussels). High-profile confirmed speakers include Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, EC; Leszek Jesień, Chairman of the Board, CEEP; Jerzy Buzek, MEP and former president of the European Parliament; Edvard Kozusnik, Deputy Minister for Trade and the Economy, Czech Republic; Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director of Energy Policy, DG ENER; Pawel Stanczak, CEO, OGTSU (Ukrainian gas TSO); Lukas Trakimavičius, Subject Matter Expert, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence. How can we prioritise next steps to protect our common interest? Chief representatives from suppliers, grid-operators, distributors and security experts gather with leaders from the EU’s policy-making institutions (national, EC and EP) to share their concerns and proposals at this critical moment. Click HERE to register [Event promoted by CEEP] ###

For background, today’s article looks at Europe’s dependence on gas prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s a benchmark that tells us what needs to be done to reduce or eliminate dependence on Russian gas imports for the sake of energy security. Ewan Thomson, writing for the World Economic Forum, summarises the numbers with a series of charts. Last year, a third of Europe’s energy came from gas, and Russia provided 40% of all imported gas to the EU prior to the invasion. Eleven European nations had over 30% gas in their energy mix. Only five had less than 10%. Though EU gas storage is at a healthy 95% ready for this winter, that was with the help of Russian gas being imported as normal for the first half of this year, and China’s reduction of LNG imports which allowed Europe to buy the ‘spare’ LNG. Europe cannot rely on the same for 2023. Hence, Europe must speed up its energy transition, including energy efficiency, deployment of renewables and heat pumps and reduce its gas consumption.

Europe’s historical reliance on gas — particularly Russian gas — has created a serious supply problem in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

All but two European countries used gas as part of their energy mix in 2021, and Belarus relied on gas for nearly two-thirds of its needs.

These charts show just how much gas European countries used prior to the invasion of Ukraine, and the impact of Russia’s huge reduction in gas exports to the EU.

Winter is coming in the northern hemisphere, and Europe is still in a precarious energy position. Its historical reliance on gas — and particularly on Russia as the main importer of gas — has created a serious supply problem in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And it extends way beyond this winter.

Russia provided 40% of all imported gas to the EU prior to the invasion

Last year, around a third of Europe’s energy came from gas, according to Al Jazeera’s analysis of data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy. And Russia provided roughly 40% of all imported gas to the EU prior to the invasion, says the European Commission.

Since Russia has cut its gas exports to the EU by around 80% since the invasion, many European countries are having to rapidly rethink their energy mix.

European countries most dependent on gas

The chart below shows which European countries were the most dependent on gas in 2021. Belarus is at the top, with 62% of its energy needs provided by gas, followed by Russia, with 54% and Italy with 42%. Cyprus and Iceland were the only two countries in Europe that consumed no gas in 2021.

Accelerate the shift to renewable energy

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that EU gas storage sites are now 95% full as of early November 2022 – 5% above the five-year average, and a positive signal for energy security this winter.

Although it has not been easy, two key factors have helped the EU get the energy it needs. Russian gas exports to the EU were largely steady in the first half of 2022, and China’s reduction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports allowed Europe to soak up the ‘spare’ LNG to compensate for the sharp drop in gas deliveries from Russia later in the year.

But these positive factors for the EU are unlikely to be repeated in 2023, according to the IEA.

If China has a resurgence in its LNG demand, and Russia reduces gas to the EU even further, the bloc could face a gap of as much as 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas — about half of the amount required to fill storage sites to 95% capacity during the key summer period in 2023.

It is essential for the EU’s energy security that members speed up energy efficiency, accelerate the deployment of renewables and heat pumps and reduce gas demand, advises the IEA, or face an even more difficult winter next year.

“There is a danger of complacency creeping into the conversation around Europe’s gas supplies … we are by no means out of the woods yet,” said IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol.

***

Ewan Thomson writes for the World Economic Forum

This article is republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-Non Commercial-No Derivatives 4.0 International Public License