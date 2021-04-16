“China and Europe – Energy Efficiency, the foundation of our net-zero future” [Energy Post event video]

We present the videos of the third of our three, 4-session workshops on the opportunities for European energy solutions providers to take part in China’s energy transition, held this week (April 13th and 14th 2021). In this workshop the theme was efficiency, with special reference to finance, buildings, heating and cooling, and smart solutions. Both regions need to go beyond the efficiency “easy wins” so we take a close look at what Europe can offer as ambitions are raised. The expert panellists include government ministers, association presidents, business leaders, analysts and academics. The workshops are joint projects by Energy Post and the EU-China Energy Cooperation Platform (ECECP), funded by the EU. You can also go to the videos from the earlier workshops: the first was themed on Innovation, the second on The Role of Gas.

Session 1: “The big opportunities for 2030 and beyond”

This opening session offers insights across the Energy Efficiency agenda, setting the scene for the rest of the conference

*Starts with exclusive presentation/analysis by RAP*

The panellists:

Benoit Lebot – Senior Policy Advisor, French Ministry of the Ecological Transition (FRANCE)

– Senior Policy Advisor, Samuel Thomas – Senior Advisor, Regulatory Assistance Project (UK)

– Senior Advisor, Magdalena Kouneva – Director General , Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (AUSTRIA)

Director General Paul Waide – Director, Waide Strategic Efficiency Europe (IRELAND)

– Director, Guido D Giacconi – CEO, In3Act and former Chair, Energy Working Group, EUCCC, Beijing (CHINA)

Session 2: “Financing Energy Efficient Buildings”

The size of the opportunity for Buildings Efficiency is mind-boggling, especially in the area of renovation. How will it be financed? How do we in Europe execute our plans? Will our solutions suit China?

*Starts with exclusive presentation/analysis by DANFOSS*

The panellists:

Julie Kjestrup – Interim Head of Sustainability, Danfoss, (BELGIUM)

– Interim Head of Sustainability, Peter Sweatman – CEO, Climate Strategy & Partners (SPAIN)

– CEO, Rod Janssen – President, Energy Efficiency in Industrial Processes (EEIP) (FRANCE)

Session 3: “Heating and cooling in an increasingly electrified world”

Transitioning from coal/fossil fuels towards an increasingly electrified world. Buildings and Industrial processes – what are the best techniques for the transition and beyond in Europe and in China? Do Europe’s best thinking and innovative solutions have a role to play on the global stage?

*Starts with exclusive presentation by EUROHEAT & POWER*

The panellists:

Thomas Nowak – Secretary General, European Heat Pump Association (BELGIUM)

– Secretary General, Valdas Lukosevicius – President, Lithuanian District Heating Association (LITHUANIA)

– President, Alexandra Tudoroiu – Head of Policy, COGEN Europe (BELGIUM)

– Head of Policy, Alessandro Provaggi – Head of DHC+ Platform, Euroheat & Power (UK)

– Head of DHC+ Platform, Lipeng Zhang – International Consultant District Energy, representing VELUX China (CHINA)

Session 4: “Next Generation System Efficiency”

The final session: bringing all the elements of an efficient net-zero system together requires all the latest techniques across generation, storage and grids. And our built environment (homes, offices, shopping centres etc.) will be woven into a bi-directional grid like never before. What should it look like? How will it drive efficiency? Our speakers offer insights into:

Demand-side management – Dynamic Pricing – AI – IoT – Distributed Generation and Storage – EVs – Peak-shaving – Stakeholder and Consumer Engagement

*Starts with exclusive presentation/vision by WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM*

The panellists: